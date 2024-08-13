Insight Advisors LLC PA Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after purchasing an additional 832,342 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,390,000 after acquiring an additional 767,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,157,000 after buying an additional 630,515 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $107.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,677. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.11.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

