Insight Advisors LLC PA Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 60,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 754,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,657 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.95. 6,707,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.03.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

