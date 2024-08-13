Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $1.35 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $5.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,455,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,055. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $348.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.