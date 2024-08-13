Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $511,215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,643,000 after buying an additional 3,993,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $181,559,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,495,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $7,190,745. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,248,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,541,215. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.55, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

