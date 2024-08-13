Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,374,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,323,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,462,000 after buying an additional 113,857 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 782,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 714,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.86. 140,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,738. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

