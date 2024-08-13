Insider Selling: Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) CMO Sells 16,667 Shares of Stock

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $578,844.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Randall Kaye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Randall Kaye sold 100 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $2,087.00.

NASDAQ:LBPH remained flat at $34.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. 219,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,150. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $40.48.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LBPH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

