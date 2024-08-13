Insider Selling: Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) CMO Sells 16,667 Shares of Stock

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $578,844.91. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $622,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Randall Kaye also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 25th, Randall Kaye sold 100 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $2,087.00.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBPH remained flat at $34.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. 219,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,150. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $40.48.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LBPH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

