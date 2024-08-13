Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells 4,690 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $52,668.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,629.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FRSH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,093. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $174.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FRSH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 545,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 75,307 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,405,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

