Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells 4,690 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $52,668.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,629.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Freshworks Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of FRSH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,093. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.74.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $174.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 545,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 75,307 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,405,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Freshworks
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
