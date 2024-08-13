Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,122,496.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,287,361.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, August 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,314.04.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $1,407,352.36.

On Friday, July 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $1,411,962.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $1,346,947.56.

On Monday, July 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $1,398,450.60.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $1,433,978.16.

On Monday, July 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $1,431,514.28.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $1,376,037.24.

On Monday, July 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $1,450,986.88.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $1,354,736.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.55. 3,059,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,842. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.27 and a 200 day moving average of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of -223.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 229.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

