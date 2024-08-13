Insider Buying: RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Acquires 900 Shares of Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) CEO Paul W. Nester bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $17,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RGC Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RGC Resources stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.81. 9,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $201.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

RGC Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 5.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 87,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.