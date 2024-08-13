Insider Buying: RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) CEO Acquires 900 Shares of Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) CEO Paul W. Nester bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $17,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of RGC Resources stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.81. 9,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $201.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $23.70.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
