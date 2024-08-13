Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Purchases 87 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss bought 87 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £377.58 ($482.10).

Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of BP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.86), for a total transaction of £2,087,720.19 ($2,665,628.43).

LON:BP traded up GBX 5.85 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 439.60 ($5.61). 16,181,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 460.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 480.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.23. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 441.05 ($5.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.18). The company has a market capitalization of £73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,022.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. BP’s payout ratio is currently 5,348.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.02) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.51) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.38) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.30) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 645 ($8.24).

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

