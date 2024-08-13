Insider Buying: Argenica Therapeutics Limited (ASX:AGN) Insider Acquires 318,182 Shares of Stock

Argenica Therapeutics Limited (ASX:AGN – Get Free Report) insider Terrence (Terry) Budge bought 318,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.79 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$251,363.78 ($165,370.91).

Argenica Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Argenica Therapeutics

Argenica Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of a neuroprotective therapeutic drug in Australia. Its lead product candidate is ARG-007, a neuroprotective peptide candidate use to protect brain cells and reduce cell death during a stroke and other types of neural injuries. Argenica Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Nedlands, Australia.

