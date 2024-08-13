InPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on August 30th

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
InPlay Oil Price Performance
Shares of IPOOF stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.63.
InPlay Oil Company Profile
