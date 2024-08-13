InPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on August 30th

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

Shares of IPOOF stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.63.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

