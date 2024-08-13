Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.
A number of research firms recently commented on INZY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $268.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.52. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.
Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.
