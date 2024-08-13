Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on INZY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Inozyme Pharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,885,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 505,950 shares in the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,179,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,837 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,419,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 33,998 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $268.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.52. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.