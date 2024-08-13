Injective Protocol Price Hits $19.38 on Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $91.73 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for $19.38 or 0.00031961 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,622,753 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

