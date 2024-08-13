Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Infinera to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.65 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Get Infinera alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFN

Infinera Price Performance

NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Infinera has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.71 million. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,025 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,567 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 52.5% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,016 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,759,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 748,155 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.