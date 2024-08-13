Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 884.7% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.13. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

