Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in July

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the July 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Imperial Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IMBBY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.20. 159,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,939. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32.

Imperial Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

