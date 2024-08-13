iExec RLC Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.81 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00002412 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $102.97 million and $2.81 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.42387173 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $3,010,231.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

