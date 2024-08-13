Ideal Power (IPWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 3,560.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.87%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

Shares of IPWR opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

