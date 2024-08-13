Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.89.

NYSE H opened at $134.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.78 and its 200 day moving average is $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,086,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $57,284,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,061,000 after purchasing an additional 432,594 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $48,302,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 333.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after purchasing an additional 199,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

