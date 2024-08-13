Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $403.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Institutional Trading of Humana

Humana Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Humana by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 17.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 435,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,093,000 after acquiring an additional 65,936 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 316,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 36.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Humana by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 27,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUM opened at $348.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

(Get Free Report

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.