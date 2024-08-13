Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hugo Boss Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BOSSY stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $15.53.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

