Hostmore (LON:MORE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.50

Shares of Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.53 ($0.11), with a volume of 120755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.52 ($0.12).

Hostmore Stock Down 10.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.75 million, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Hostmore

In other news, insider Julie McEwan acquired 32,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £5,128.32 ($6,547.91). In the last quarter, insiders bought 89,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,319. Corporate insiders own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hostmore

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

