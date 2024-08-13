Horizen Trading 6.9% Higher This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $128.76 million and $8.72 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $8.41 or 0.00014214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00070931 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00037773 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,314,312 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

