Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $360.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,968. The firm has a market cap of $343.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

