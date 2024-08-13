Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.43.

HGV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,383,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,700,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,847,000 after purchasing an additional 267,567 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,107,000 after purchasing an additional 225,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

HGV stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.