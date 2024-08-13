Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

HIK opened at GBX 1,984 ($25.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2,961.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,904.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,911.31. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,711 ($21.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,216 ($28.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.54) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.11) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,000 ($25.54) to GBX 2,100 ($26.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,250 ($28.73).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

