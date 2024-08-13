Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Helix BioPharma Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $38.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Helix BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helix BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.