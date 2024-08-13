HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $101.67 Average PT from Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $88.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,511 shares of company stock worth $6,314,446 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

