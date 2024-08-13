Head-To-Head Analysis: Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) vs. NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX)

NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) and Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

NOVONIX has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electriq Power has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NOVONIX and Electriq Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A Electriq Power N/A N/A -12.52%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOVONIX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electriq Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NOVONIX and Electriq Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

NOVONIX presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.06%. Given NOVONIX’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NOVONIX is more favorable than Electriq Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of NOVONIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Electriq Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of NOVONIX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Electriq Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NOVONIX and Electriq Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOVONIX $8.05 million 23.53 -$46.25 million N/A N/A Electriq Power $1.66 million 0.25 $10.44 million N/A N/A

Electriq Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NOVONIX.

Summary

NOVONIX beats Electriq Power on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services, and carries out research and development in battery development. The company is involved in the investment and real estate borrowing activities; and offers battery technology, battery testing hardware equipment, and battery testing and development consulting services. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to NOVONIX Limited in July 2017. NOVONIX Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

