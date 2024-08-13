HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 273.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADAP

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADAP stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. 1,565,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,268. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.31. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 259.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 394,566 shares in the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.