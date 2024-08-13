GXChain Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $27.43 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. GXChain has a total market cap of $27.43 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

