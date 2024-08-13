Guild of Guardians (GOG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $13.96 million and $1.23 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

