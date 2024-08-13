Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives $15.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDYN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $977.94 million, a PE ratio of 426.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 375,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,555,901 shares in the company, valued at $41,355,128.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $647,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 479,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 142,446 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 43.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 604,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 182,052 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,614,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after buying an additional 357,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,643,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

