Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Price Target Cut to $17.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $18.50 to $17.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GHI. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

GHI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,775. The firm has a market cap of $327.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is presently 78.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

