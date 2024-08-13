Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$87.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$87.60.

TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$70.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.35. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$62.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$71.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

