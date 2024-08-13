Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,799,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

