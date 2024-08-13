Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 233,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 868,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Get Gogo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gogo

Gogo Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $901.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.02 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. Gogo’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Gogo by 67.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Gogo by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.