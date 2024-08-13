GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of GMS by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in GMS by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMS opened at $87.10 on Thursday. GMS has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $101.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

