Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 411.1% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Up 10.9 %
OTCMKTS JETMF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. 275,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 19.33. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.
About Global Crossing Airlines Group
