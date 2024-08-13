Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 411.1% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Up 10.9 %

OTCMKTS JETMF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. 275,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 19.33. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

