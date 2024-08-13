Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 7,988,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 40,577,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $621.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,446 shares of company stock worth $236,875. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

