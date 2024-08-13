Gigachad Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $159.62 Million (GIGA)

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Gigachad token can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gigachad has traded 43.9% higher against the dollar. Gigachad has a total market cap of $159.62 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gigachad

Gigachad’s launch date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,823 with 9,228,426,551 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.01401953 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,650,170.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

