Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 469.0% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Getinge AB has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $776.85 million during the quarter.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.