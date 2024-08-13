Gerald R. Shrader Sells 3,000 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,784.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $137.59. 1,886,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.19 and its 200-day moving average is $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $139.35.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

