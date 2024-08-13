Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Position Boosted by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $50.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.18%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.