Fusionist Price Hits $2.44 on Major Exchanges (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00004124 BTC on major exchanges. Fusionist has a market cap of $82.26 million and approximately $33.50 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.42776471 USD and is up 13.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $25,777,816.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

