FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Position Boosted by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,554 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 1.46% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $14,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

RDVI traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 223,234 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $965.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

