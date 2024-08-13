FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a growth of 317.5% from the July 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Singular Research restated a “buy-venture” rating on shares of FSD Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

FSD Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUGE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,539,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,055,293. FSD Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.60.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FSD Pharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FSD Pharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FSD Pharma by 305.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in FSD Pharma by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 555,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 129,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FSD Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

