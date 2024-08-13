FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a growth of 317.5% from the July 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Singular Research restated a “buy-venture” rating on shares of FSD Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FSD Pharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FSD Pharma by 305.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in FSD Pharma by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 555,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 129,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FSD Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.
