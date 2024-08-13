Fractyl Health (GUTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Fractyl Health to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fractyl Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fractyl Health Trading Up 14.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GUTS opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 9.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.49. Fractyl Health has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $14.50.

Fractyl Health Company Profile

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

