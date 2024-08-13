Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,219,000 after acquiring an additional 322,472 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,480,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,386,000 after purchasing an additional 94,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,504,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 841,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,075,000 after buying an additional 69,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBIN traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,948. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average of $74.66.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

